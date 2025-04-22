Quantessence Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

