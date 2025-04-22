Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

