Hexcel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Hexcel has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

