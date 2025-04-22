SIH Partners LLLP Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TTE stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on TTE
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is a support level?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.