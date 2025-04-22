SIH Partners LLLP Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

