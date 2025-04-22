CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $38,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.