SIH Partners LLLP Buys New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after acquiring an additional 203,472 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $18,933,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Globant by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 92,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

