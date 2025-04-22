Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys 6,248,757 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 330.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248,757 shares during the quarter. NextDecade makes up about 4.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.13% of NextDecade worth $62,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.80. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

