SIH Partners LLLP Invests $2.70 Million in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. SIH Partners LLLP owned approximately 0.16% of Indivior at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 589,158 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter worth $9,304,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Indivior by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 715,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 440,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Indivior by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INDV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indivior

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.