SIH Partners LLLP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

