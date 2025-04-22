Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $93.92 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 6.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $93,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

