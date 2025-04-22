Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

