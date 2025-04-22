SIH Partners LLLP Makes New Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. SIH Partners LLLP owned approximately 0.10% of Borr Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Borr Drilling by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,780,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,593,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 267,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,321,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,201,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 701,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Trading Down 7.7 %

BORR stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.