Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

MBNKP stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. Medallion Bank has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

