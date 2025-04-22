Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 109,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $136.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

