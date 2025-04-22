SIH Partners LLLP Sells 78,300 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

SIH Partners LLLP decreased its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $101,649,000. Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $97,058,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $58,432,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE:YMM opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.