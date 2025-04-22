MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

