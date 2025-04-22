Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,623,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $86,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 464.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 396,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.