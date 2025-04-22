Forum Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $370.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.