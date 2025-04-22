Norinchukin Bank The Has $873,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

ZBRA stock opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.73 and its 200-day moving average is $350.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

