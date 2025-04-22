Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.83 per share and revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $561.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $643.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 261.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

