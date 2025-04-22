Curi RMB Capital LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $254.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.59.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

