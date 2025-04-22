Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

