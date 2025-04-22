Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

