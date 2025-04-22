Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Diageo, and Molson Coors Beverage are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies based in Canada that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. They offer investors a way to participate in the Canadian economy, potentially gaining from both dividend income and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. 2,102,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. 648,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,218. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.54. 306,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,934. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 236,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

TAP traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $56.83. 407,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Recommended Stories