Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Increases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of OBDE stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

