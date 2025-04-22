Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 242 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.90.

AXP stock opened at $242.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

