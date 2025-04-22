Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after purchasing an additional 780,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.