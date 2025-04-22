Greenhouse Funds LLLP Sells 41,150 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,150 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 14.08% of Clarus worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Clarus by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 297,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clarus by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 112,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.35%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

