170,492 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 170,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 1,007,853 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of URA opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
