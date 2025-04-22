Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 457 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $425.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $424.81 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $389.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.24.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

