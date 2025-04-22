Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $9.51 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 8.2% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,033.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 114,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

