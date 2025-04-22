Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.45. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.57 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

