iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.