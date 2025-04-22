Tenable (TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

