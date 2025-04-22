First of Long Island (FLIC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

FLIC opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.04 to $16.56 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

