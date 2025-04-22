Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 300,225 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,225 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences comprises about 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,283,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,865.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 964,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 932,179 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

COGT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $489.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

