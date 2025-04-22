Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-4.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12. Pentair has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

