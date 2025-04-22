China Vanke (CHVKF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect China Vanke to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $52.07 billion for the quarter.

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

