C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,760 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.