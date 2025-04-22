Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,315,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,000. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 3.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $112,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at $775,278.56. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.