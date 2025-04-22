Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 500,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Kodiak Sciences accounts for 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Kodiak Sciences worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOD opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

