Dongfang Electric (DNGFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Dongfang Electric to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter.

Dongfang Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNGFF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Dongfang Electric has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Dongfang Electric Company Profile

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

