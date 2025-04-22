Dongfang Electric (DNGFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Dongfang Electric to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter.
Dongfang Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DNGFF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Dongfang Electric has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dongfang Electric
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Breaking Down Taiwan Semiconductor’s Earnings and Future Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Snap-on: Buy This Must-Own Dividend Stock While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.