Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 225.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 567.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

PM opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

