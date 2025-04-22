Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $505.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -144.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

