Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

