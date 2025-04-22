SIH Partners LLLP Has $12.04 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up about 0.6% of SIH Partners LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SIH Partners LLLP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Li Auto by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie cut Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.