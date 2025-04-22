Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

