Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659,904 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 829,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 179,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $534,611. This represents a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

AHH stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

