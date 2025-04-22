Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 21.7%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $8,765,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.