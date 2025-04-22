Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 21.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ISD opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.49.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).
