Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 21.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $8,765,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

