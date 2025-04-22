Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expands By 21.8%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.24.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,963.59. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 98.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

